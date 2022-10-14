Ravens ILB Patrick Queen’s looks to build off of interception vs. Bengals in Week 5

After Week 5 of the 2022 NFL Season, the Baltimore Ravens are in first place of the AFC North. They beat the Cincinnati Bengals by the final score of 19-17 on Sunday night to bring their record to 3-2. One of the players who was able to impact the game in a positive way was inside linebacker Patrick Queen, who got his hands on a Joe Burrow throw and hauled it in for an interception.

Queen had dropped two interceptions in the previous two weeks, and put in the work to be able to turn those mistakes into a positive play in a big moment. Queen was asked how rewarding his interception was after his preparation throughout the week, saying he knows his ability while also providing shoutouts.

“Definitely rewarding, [I] just worked on it all week, prayed on it all week. I know my ability, everyone knows my ability, so nobody in my circle questioned what I could do. So, I appreciate everyone in my circle, and I appreciate God for having me. It just felt good to make that play.”

The first-rounder out of LSU has had his fair share of highs and lows since arriving in Baltimore in 2020. However, there’s no questioning his work ethic and motivation to be great, and he’s shown flashes of what made him the No. 28 overall pick. He is a key player for Baltimore, and moving forward he’ll be relied upon to be a steadying force in the middle of the Ravens’ defense.

Story originally appeared on Ravens Wire