Ravens ILB Patrick Queen discusses accusations from Bengals of dirty play in Week 18

The Baltimore Ravens are preparing to take on the Cincinnati Bengals on Sunday Night in an AFC Wildcard matchup. This is the first time these teams have played each other in the postseason. Games between the Ravens and Bengals games have had the feel of a rivalry recently, with both coming out victorious over the other in recent years in different ways.

In Baltimore’s 27-16 loss to Cincinnati in Week 18, Bengals players accused the Ravens of playing dirty throughout the contest. Baltimore inside linebacker Patrick Queen was asked about the remarks, with the third-year player saying that they aren’t trying to do anything extra, but that the team has a job to do.

“We’ll see Sunday night. If there’s smoke, there’s smoke. We’re not running from anybody, if you feel like people were doing things dirty. You weren’t at the same time? You can look at film from the past from what they were doing and stuff, too. So, at the end of the day, whoever has beef with each other, they have beef with each other. At the end of the day, we’re going out there to play a football game. We’re not trying to do anything extra, but we have a job to do.”

The Wildcard matchup appears to be setting up to be a good one, even if Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson is unable to suit up. If the Baltimore defense can hold the Bengals to 15 points or less, the Ravens have a shot at pulling off an upset on the road.

Story originally appeared on Ravens Wire