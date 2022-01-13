Ravens ILB Patrick Queen details how much he critiques his own game
The Baltimore Ravens saw their 2021 season come to a close in Week 18 after a 16-13 overtime defeat to the Pittsburgh Steelers. It wasn’t what many in Baltimore were expecting before the year began, as the team finished with an 8-9 record after starting the season 8-3.
One of the players who showed flashes for the team in 2021 was inside linebacker Patrick Queen. The second-year player struggled over the first half of the year, but bounced back in a big way. When asked about the strides that he made this year as he heads into the offseason, Queen talked about how much he critiques his own game, and gave a glimpse of what he was dealing with during his struggles on the field
“I’m always critiquing my game. Every play, even if I make a big play, I’m critiquing it even more. Like, the TFL [tackles for loss] that I had, like, what could I have done more? Could I get the ball out? Could I [have] done something else to make a bigger play, make a bigger impact to help our team win? So, I’m always critiquing myself. It was tough [in] the beginning of the season, [with the] ups and downs that I went through, with the position stuff and just trying to be a better player. I just battled back and never … I pouted for a few days – I’m not going to lie – I did, but I just got back into it, got back into the grind mode and just went to work and tried to be a better player for my team, for my coaches, for my family, for everybody that knows me.”