Ravens ILB Patrick Queen details how much he critiques his own game

The Baltimore Ravens saw their 2021 season come to a close in Week 18 after a 16-13 overtime defeat to the Pittsburgh Steelers. It wasn’t what many in Baltimore were expecting before the year began, as the team finished with an 8-9 record after starting the season 8-3.

One of the players who showed flashes for the team in 2021 was inside linebacker Patrick Queen. The second-year player struggled over the first half of the year, but bounced back in a big way. When asked about the strides that he made this year as he heads into the offseason, Queen talked about how much he critiques his own game, and gave a glimpse of what he was dealing with during his struggles on the field