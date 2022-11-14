Ravens ILB coach Zach Orr discusses ILBs Roquan Smith, Patrick Queen playing next to each other

“Man, it was great. I mean, you’ve got two erasers [Roquan Smith and Patrick Queen] in the middle of a defense. You’re talking about two linebackers that run [a] 4.4 [40-yard dash], that are physical, that are instinctive, that are fast. There are not many teams in the NFL that have a pair like that in the middle, and I think you saw that last night. We played a tough Saints offense, a top offense in the league despite their record, and one of the most dynamic running backs in the league with Alvin Kamara. That dude is probably a top running back overall, out of the backfield [and] running the football. Those two guys [Smith and Queen] played great coverage on him [and] essentially took him out of the game, which took their offense out of the game. So, that was a great start, and it’s only going to go up from here. That’s the expectation, because like you said, ‘Ro’ [Roquan Smith] just got here six days ago, so we threw the whole playbook at him that he would have gotten starting in March – he did a great job picking that up – and ‘PQ’ [Patrick Queen] did a good job helping bring him along. So, I’m just excited. Those guys already have got a chemistry they’re building; they sit next to each other in meetings. So, I’m excited about where we’re going.”