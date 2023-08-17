Ravens hosting veteran CB Ronald Darby on visit following injury to Marlon Humphrey

The Ravens are reeling after the news that star cornerback Marlon Humphrey could miss four weeks after having foot surgery.

Ahead of Monday’s preseason matchup against the Commanders, the team is having veteran cornerback Ronald Darby in for a visit on Thursday.

Following the injury to star CB Marlon Humphrey, the #Ravens are hosting FA CB Ronald Darby today, source said. There is a need. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) August 17, 2023

The 29-year-old Darby worked out with the Titans on Monday after spending the past two seasons with the Broncos.

Darby was limited to five games last season after suffering a season-ending torn ACL in Week 5. In 2021, Darby started 11 games and had 53 tackles with the Broncos.

Story originally appeared on Ravens Wire