Geno Stone’s departure to Cincinnati has left Baltimore with a void at safety, but a once-dominant veteran could fill the role.

Adam Schefter reports that former Seattle and New York Jets star safety Jamal Adams is at the Under Armour Performace Center for a free agent visit.

Former Seahawks Pro-Bowl safety Jamal Adams is visiting today with the Baltimore Ravens. pic.twitter.com/08Xtrt85rx — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) May 21, 2024

