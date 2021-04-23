Ravens hosted Alejandro Villanueva, but are not expected to sign any FAs now

Tackle Alejandro Villanueva made his expected visit with the Ravens on Thursday, but it does not look like a deal is imminent for the free agent.

Jeff Zrebiec of TheAthletic.com reports that the Ravens are not expected to sign any free agents until after May 3. That is the deadline for signings that factor into the formula for distributing compensatory draft picks and the Ravens have long worked to maximize the number of picks they receive.

Zrebiec reports that that the team is likely to receive two fourth-round picks in 2022 based on how free agency has played out thus far. The Ravens have also visited with pass rusher Justin Houston recently and that pursuit could also pick up after the deadline.

A move involving Villanueva would probably become more likely if the Ravens were to trade Orlando Brown Jr. before or during the draft. Brown wants to play left tackle, but the Ravens have Ronnie Stanley at that spot. Ravens General Manager Eric DeCosta declined to discuss the possibility of a trade when he spoke to the media this week.

