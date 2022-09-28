Ravens host workout for two players on Tuesday

The Baltimore Ravens have had to rotate many players in and out of their starting left tackle spot through three weeks of the 2022 season. Ja’Wuan James tore his achilles in Week 1 against the New York Jets, while Patrick Mekari suffered a reported low-ankle sprain in Week 3 against the New England Patriots.

Combine those two injuries with the continued absence of All-Pro Ronnie Stanley, and rookie fourth-rounder Daniel Faalele had to step up in New England and play a position he’d never played before on the left side. On Tuesday, Baltimore hosted a workout for two offensive tackles in Ty Nsekhe and Alex Taylor, exploring depth at the position.

Ravens worked out two OTs today: Ty Nsekhe and Alex Taylor. — Jeff Zrebiec (@jeffzrebiec) September 27, 2022

Story originally appeared on Ravens Wire