Ravens to host Florida QB Anthony Richardson on Wednesday

The Baltimore Ravens are getting ready for the upcoming 2023 NFL Draft that starts on Thursday, April 27th. They’ve been setting up meetings with potential first round picks that could fall to them at No. 22 in the first round, with prospects coming from all different positions on the field.

Ian Rapoport of the NFL Network reported that the Ravens are hosting University of Florida quarterback Anthony Richardson on Wednesday. Some of the 6-foot-4 sophomore’s skills can be compared to Lamar Jackson, so it doesn’t hurt for Baltimore to at least check in on him just in case something happens in the draft.

The QB visit schedules over the next few days:

— The #Colts host Will Levis today.

— The #Panthers host Levis and CJ Stroud on Tuesday.

— The #Titans host Anthony Richardson today on a visit.

— The #Falcons host Richardson Tuesday.

— The #Ravens host Richardson Wednesday. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) April 17, 2023

Story originally appeared on Ravens Wire