Ravens are hiring Baylor assistant Dennis Johnson as their defensive line coach

Zach Orr has made one of his first critical hires, luring Dennis Johnson away from Baylor to replace Anthony Weaver as the defensive line coach.

Johnson joined head coach Dave Aranda’s football staff at Baylor in January 2020, serving as defensive line coach.

The Baltimore Ravens are hiring Dennis Johnson as their defensive line coach, source says. Johnson was most recently the DL coach at Baylor University. Big role filled for the Ravens. — Jonathan Jones (@jjones9) February 21, 2024

In 2022, Johnson helped Siaki Ika earn All-America honors, with the nose tackle totaling 24 stops and two tackles for a loss, leading the team with five QB hurries.

Johnson, an LSU graduate and member of the school’s 2011 Southeastern Conference Championship team, arrived at Balylor following a 2019 season spent as an analyst at LSU.

He served from 2016-18 as a full-time coach, first with the outside linebackers (2016-17) before moving to the defensive line (2018).

