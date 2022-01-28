Ravens hire Mike Macdonald as defensive coordinator

Baltimore Ravens head coach John Harbaugh is stealing from his younger brother.

The Ravens announced Thursday night they are hiring University of Michigan defensive coordinator Mike Macdonald to take over their defensive coordinator position following the departure of Wink Martindale earlier this month.

Macdonald left the Ravens and the elder Harbaugh brother to join Jim Harbaugh at Michigan last year. Macdonald had been a part of the Ravens’ coaching staff since beginning with the team as a coaching intern in 2014 prior to his departure last year. With Martindale now leaving, Macdonald returns to Baltimore to lead their defensive effort. Macdonald had been the Ravens linebackers coach for three seasons before his one-year with the Wolverines.

“Mike is one of us – a Raven through and through,” John Harbaugh said in a team statement. “During his initial seven seasons with us, it was evident that his leadership, intelligence and passion would earn him the opportunity to be a defensive coordinator in the NFL.

“Mike has continuously proven himself, including when he led one of the country’s best defenses at Michigan last year. He is a proven play-caller who knows our system well. He also fully understands the standard of playing defense in Baltimore.”

Michigan won the Big Ten title last season and made the four-team playoff before losing to Georgia in the semi-finals. The Wolverines defense allowed over 100 fewer yards per game last year than they had in 2020 after Macdonald took over the unit.

