Ravens hire Matt Robinson from Maryland

Matt Robinson, who spent the past two seasons coaching at Maryland, has left his alma mater for a job with the Ravens, Jonas Shaffer of the Baltimore Sun reports. The school confirmed the news, per Shaffer.

Robinson’s new job with the Ravens is unclear.

He served as a quality control assistant at Maryland.

Robinson played defensive back for the Terps from 2010-12 before transitioning to linebacker in 2013. He signed with the Jaguars as an undrafted free agent in 2015.

The Jaguars waived Robinson in training camp after he injured a hamstring.

Robinson joined Connecticut’s football staff as a graduate assistant in 2017 before joining Maryland’s staff in 2019.

