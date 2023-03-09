Ravens hire former NFL WR as WRs Coach

The Baltimore Ravens have been busy this week when it comes to shaping their coaching staff. They’ve been hiring offensive and defensive coaches left and right, not to mention making the big decision of placing the non-exclusive franchise tag on quarterback Lamar Jackson.

The newest addition to the Baltimore coaching staff is former NFL wide receiver Greg Lewis, as he’s been brought on as the team’s wide receivers coach. Lewis has been with the Kansas City Chiefs the last five seasons, working with both their running backs and wide receivers.

We have hired Greg Lewis as our WR coach. pic.twitter.com/0vRnmsYGcw — Baltimore Ravens (@Ravens) March 8, 2023

Lewis played in the NFL for eight seasons with two teams, finishing his career with 152 catches for 1,992 yards and eight touchdowns. He will now bring his knowledge and expertise to the Ravens’ wide receiver room, and try to help players such as Rashod Bateman and Devin Duvernay unlock even more in their game.

