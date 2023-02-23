Ravens hire former FAU HC Willie Taggart as RB coach

The Baltimore Ravens’ offseason started off with a lot of interviews for the team’s offensive coordinator position, which resulted in the hiring of former Georgia offensive coordinator Todd Monken. Now the team is trying to figure out how to get quarterback Lamar Jackson in the fold for a long-term contract, or else a franchise tag or trade could be the outcome of the situation.

It was reported by Tom Pelissero of the NFL Network and later announced by the team that the Ravens hired Willie Taggart to be their new running backs coach. Taggart now gets to coach with both Harbaugh brothers as he was the running backs coach when Jim Harbaugh was the head coach at Stanford.

The #Ravens are expected to hire Willie Taggart as their running backs coach, per source. Taggart — the former head coach at FAU, Florida State, Oregon, South Florida and Western Kentucky — was once Jim Harbaugh’s RB coach at Stanford. Now joins brother John in Baltimore. — Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) February 22, 2023

The move to Baltimore will mark the first NFL coaching opportunity for Taggart, who is a long-time college coach. Taggart was rumored to be a candidate for the Ravens’ offensive coordinator position, and was most recently the head coach of Florida Atlantic University from 2020-2022.

Story originally appeared on Ravens Wire