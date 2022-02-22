Ravens head coach John Harbaugh said last month that the team will “turn over every stone” in a bid to make sure that the team does not deal with the same kind of injury issues that they dealt with while missing the playoffs last season.

One of those stones turned up a new head athletic trainer. The Ravens announced that Adrian Dixon will take over that role for the 2022 season.

Dixon spent the past six seasons with the Titans and was most recently their director of physical therapy and sports rehabilitation. He’s also worked with the Buccaneers, Texans, and Bears.

“Over the course of the last month, after meeting with multiple qualified candidates, it became quite evident that Adrian possessed all the traits and skills necessary to help us become the best player wellness program in the National Football League,” General Manager Eric DeCosta said in a statement. “We were very impressed by Adrian’s servant leadership, his passion for the challenge, and his vision for our training room.”

Harbaugh said that there are plans “to change a lot” before the Ravens are back on the field, so Dixon’s arrival likely isn’t the last move the team will make in the near future.

Ravens hire Adrian Dixon as head athletic trainer originally appeared on Pro Football Talk