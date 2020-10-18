Ravens highlights: Lamar Jackson turns on the jets for a 37-yard TD run

Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson is an electric playmaker and once again showed it, this time against the Philadelphia Eagles. Midway through the third quarter, Jackson made a play with his legs, scampering 37 yards for a score to put the Ravens up 24-6 over Philadelphia.

Jackson was never touched on his way to the end zone as it looked like he was shot out of a cannon up the middle of the defense. The Eagles bit hard on a fake handoff to rookie running back J.K. Dobbins to the outside, freeing up Jackson in the middle with a massive hole and not a single defender capable of even getting in his way.

"@Lj_era8 is electrifying when he gets in the open field!" Touchdown ❗️❗️ Tune into the second half on CBS! pic.twitter.com/Vp2d0rXryk — Baltimore Ravens (@Ravens) October 18, 2020





When Jackson gets in the open field, he’s one of the most dangerous players in the league. He has deceptive speed and the agility to juke anyone out of their shoes. On this touchdown run, he hit the jets and was never seen again by the defense.

While the offense overall has been a mixed bag, this was a play that helped Baltimore get more points on the board in a game where every point will matter. Jackson hasn’t run as much as many expected him to this season, but with the success that he’s seen on the ground throughout his career, the Ravens might give Jackson more looks in that facet of the game.