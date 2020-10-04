Ravens highlights: Lamar Jackson has career-long 50-yard TD run vs. Washington

Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson has been a consistent threat with his legs in the first few weeks of the 2020 season, but he had been lacking the highlight plays that littered his MVP season a year ago. Well, against the Washington Football Team on Sunday, Jackson flashed his electric running talents as the Ravens extended their lead.

Facing a 3rd down and 4 on the half-way line, Jackson lined up in the shotgun. After faking a handoff to his running back, Jackson took into a gap on the right side of his offensive line and 50 yards later he was in the end zone for his first rushing touchdown of the season.





Following a Justin Tucker extra point, the Ravens took a 14-0 over the Football Team.