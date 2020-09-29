Ravens highlight: Lamar Jackson finds Nick Boyle for TD vs. Chiefs





The Ravens certainly looked down for the count in the first quarter, having been manhandled by the Kansas City Chiefs on both sides of the ball. But this game might be a tale of two halves with Baltimore finally showing some of that offensive prowess in the second half.

After a critical march down the field but the Ravens’ offense, Lamar Jackson fired a dart to Nick Boyle to score the Ravens’ first offensive touchdown of the evening. The defense has finally found a way to stop the Chiefs offense at times, now they just need more of this from Jackson and his playmakers.