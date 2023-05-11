Ravens headed to Tottenham for Week 6 matchup vs. Titans

The full 2023 NFL schedule doesn’t get released until Thursday, May 11th, but a surprise was released on Wednesday regarding the Baltimore Ravens. The NFL put out their 2023 international schedule, and Baltimore will be traveling across the pond.

The Ravens will be playing in Tottenham in Week 6 against the Tennessee Titans. The news of the Tottenham game was confirmed by the official Twitter account of the team, and they will hope to wipe away the memories of the only other time the team played abroad.

Surprise‼️ We're headed to London for Week 6‼️ https://t.co/wvtnSuJDYD | Tune in for our full schedule Thursday at 8 p.m. ET RIGHT HERE and on NFL Network and NFL+! pic.twitter.com/9cpAG0Sfhy — Baltimore Ravens (@Ravens) May 10, 2023

The one time Baltimore travelled internationally to play was in 2017. They were blown out 44-7 against the Jacksonville Jaguars in a game many would like to forget, so hopefully they’re able to put on a better showing this time around.

Story originally appeared on Ravens Wire