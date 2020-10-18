Ravens head coach John Harbaugh has awesome message for Carson Wentz after Eagles game

Harbaugh has awesome message for Wentz after Ravens win originally appeared on NBC Sports Philadelphia

John Harbaugh has been the Ravens' head coach since 2008, and the former Eagles special teams coordinator and defensive backs coach has turned himself into one of the league's most respected leaders and football minds.

So when Harbaugh has kind words for your guys after a game, you take notice.

After the Ravens held off the Eagles for a 30-28 win on Sunday, bumping the Eagles to 1-4-1 on the season, Harbaugh had a world of respect for the entire Eagles team for their fight in the fourth quarter.

And he particularly had good things to say about Eagles quarterback Carson Wentz, who battled despite a world of injuries all over the offense:

"Credit the Eagles. Just a hard fight. It was a tough, hard fight. They came roaring back. That's a really good football team. Give Carson Wentz a lot of credit. He played, just - he got hit and he kept coming back, making plays with his legs, hanging in there and making throws. I give Carson a lot of credit. I thought he led them."

It's tough to take small victories from a loss like that, and Sunday's game was very winnable for the Eagles, but it's encouraging to hear someone like Harbaugh give Wentz his props, especially after how bad Wentz looked in the first few weeks.

Wentz finished 21 of 40 for 213 yards, two touchdowns, and no interceptions. He also ran five times for 49 yards and a touchdown. The numbers could've been even better if some easy catches were made on solid throws.

It was a really gutsy performance from the franchise QB, with barely any weapons and next to no time or protection.

This year's Eagles team isn't very good, but it's exciting to know that their leader doesn't have an ounce of quit in him - and that he's earned the respect of bright minds around the league.