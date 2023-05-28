Ravens HC John Harbaugh weighs in on new NFL QB rule

The Baltimore Ravens have seen injuries impact their play over the course of their franchise history. Injuries are a big part of the NFL, and teams must be well-equipped to handle the bumps and bruises that come with a full football season.

After what happened to the San Francisco 49ers in their 2022-2023 NFC Championship game loss to the Philadelphia Eagles, the NFL instituted a new rule that allows teams to carry an extra quarterback on game days without using up an active slot. Baltimore head coach John Harbaugh was asked about the rule and was all in favor of it.

“I think it’s good for the league. It’s good for the sport. So, the circumstance … And we actually put this rule proposal in. [Executive vice president] Ozzie Newsome put it in. [Director of football research] Scott Cohen and Ozzie Newsome worked on it during the season last year. We proposed it for the playoffs, and hey, you know what, hindsight is 20/20, right? But those guys actually thought of it before. You don’t want to be in a situation now, with the way protocols are going, where a team is deprived of a quarterback. So, I think it’s common sense. I applaud the league; I applaud the [NFL] Competition Committee [and] the owners for voting it in, the league office for supporting it. [I] applaud them, because I think it’s a good move, and we’ll just have to figure out our roster going forward with that rule in mind.”

