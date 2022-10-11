Ravens HC John Harbaugh ‘very impressed’ with OLB Jason Pierre-Paul

The Baltimore Ravens were able to pull out an impressive 19-17 victory over the Cincinnati Bengals in Week 5 of the 2022 season. There were multiple contributors who stepped up on all three sides of the ball, but one new addition has impressed head coach John Harbaugh so far.

Harbaugh was asked about veteran outside linebacker Jason Pierre-Paul and what he’s brought to the table so far. Harbaugh said he’s been “very impressed” with Pierre-Paul, praising his ability to get his hands on the football as well as his willingness to play hard.

“Very impressed. He hadn’t played at all in training camp or in the season. I thought he looked good the first week, and now just a little bit better this week. To get his hands on those balls, and to pressure the quarterback, strong against the run. He plays super hard, he’s a hard playing guy. You can tell he loves the game, so he’s a big plus for us. I’m very happy that we have him.”

