Ravens HC John Harbaugh talks about status of players on PUP list

The Baltimore Ravens have gone through more than a week of 2022 training camp practices, with many different players trying to show the coaching staff why they deserve a roster spot or increased playing time. Baltimore went through many different injuries in 2021 and some of the players are still recovering, which prompted the team to place them on the physically unable to perform list to start training camp.

After Thursday’s training camp session, Ravens head coach John Harbaugh provided updates on many of the key players currently on the PUP list for the team, saying that both offensive tackle Ronnie Stanley and cornerback Marcus Peters are “doing really well”, while running back J.K. Dobbins could do some individual work on Monday depending on how doctors feel. He also mentioned that running back Gus Edwards is a little further behind.

“They’re doing really well. There’s really no update with time. We’re kind of on the trajectory for Ronnie [Stanley] and Marcus [Peters] to wait a little bit. That’s not going to be anything in the next week. We’re not in a hurry with those two guys, but they’re doing really well. J.K. [Dobbins] is a little more of a hurry, because he’s making it a hurry. He wants to get back out there. So, we’ll look at it again Monday and see where we’re at Monday. Maybe he starts doing something like individual – maybe not. It will be up to the doctors. Gus [Edwards] is a little further out.”

He also spoke on outside linebacker Tyus Bowser, who Harbaugh said is sometimes trying to hurry up his return but other times remains patient.

“Sometimes he is, sometimes he’s not. But the thing about Tyus [Bowser] is that he’s so conscientious. He wants to be perfect, and that’s what you appreciate. So, he’s kind of on that same thing. We don’t have to have him back right now, so let’s just keep letting him get stronger for now.”

Story originally appeared on Ravens Wire