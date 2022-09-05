Ravens HC John Harbaugh talks about progression of CB Marcus Peters

The Baltimore Ravens saw their secondary struggle in a big way during the 2021 season. They ranked in the bottom-five in multiple different categories, with a big reason being how many injuries they suffered at both cornerback and safety.

One of the players that the team missed the most was cornerback Marcus Peters, who was lost before the year began to a torn ACL, When head coach John Harbaugh was asked about Peters’ progression from the injury as he returns to practice, he sounded optimistic about the veteran.

“Very excited, really all the way through. Even when we came back in May/June, he looked really good. So, you could tell he had really put the work in. He’s been in that weight room. I’ll tell you, the guy has been living in the weight room, he’s been living in the training room, he’s been living out here running all the way through, even through training camp when he wasn’t practicing. Then, he kind of pushed his way out to practice and has looked good at practice. So, he’s done a great job.”

Story originally appeared on Ravens Wire