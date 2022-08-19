Ravens HC John Harbaugh shares more updates on RB J.K. Dobbins

The Baltimore Ravens suffered through many major injuries during the 2022 season, resulting in an 8-9 finish along with missing the playoffs for the first time since 2017. One of the positions that got hit the hardest was running back, which saw J.K. Dobbins, Gus Edwards, and Justice Hill suffer season-ending injuries before the year began.

Dobbins was activated from the physically unable to perform list last week, and speaking after the team’s final open training camp practice, Baltimore head coach John Harbaugh discussed some of the running back’s progress and how the team is going about ramping him up.

Coach Harbaugh on J.K. Dobbins: pic.twitter.com/rxxoGb7wUu — Baltimore Ravens (@Ravens) August 17, 2022

Dobbins is expected to be brought along slowly by the Ravens, which by all accounts feels like the right move. The hope appears that he’ll be able to suit up in Week 1 against the New York Jets, and the team’s plan for the running back is to be able to make sure he’s back to 100% before he returns to the field.

Story originally appeared on Ravens Wire