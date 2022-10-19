Ravens HC John Harbaugh shares thoughts on performance of OT Ronnie Stanley in Week 6 vs. Giants

The Baltimore Ravens lost to the New York Giants 24-20 on Sunday in Week 6 of the 2022 season In the loss, offensive tackle Morgan Moses got hurt in the second quarter and missed the rest of the game. Meanwhile Ronnie Stanley, who was splitting time with Patrick Mekari as he continues to be on a pitch count, ended up playing the rest of the game at left tackle while Mekari moved over to the right tackle spot to replace Moses.

Ravens head coach John Harbaugh was asked about Ronnie Stanley’s play against the Giants, and shared his thoughts on how the All-Pro performed in Week 6. He mentioned that he believes Stanley did “really well”, playing an “excellent game”.

“He did really well. Ronnie [Stanley] played an excellent game. Pat [Mekari] played a really good game on the right side, too, but that was just Ronnie wanting to go in there and do it. That’s how he felt about it, and when that happened, he said, ‘Hey, I’m doing it. I’m going to go do it.’ I’m not surprised; I wouldn’t say I expected it, but I wasn’t surprised at all when I saw him saying he was going back out there. Ronnie had a really excellent game; he played good football. The whole offensive line really played well. There are things to clean up, like we talked about, but generally speaking, we’re blocking people very well.”

In the limited amount of snaps that Stanley has played this season, it looks like he’s well on his way to being completely back to the player that he was before the injury. As the veteran begins to get more and more reps, it will help build cohesion on the unit and make the offense even better when everyone is back to on the field.

