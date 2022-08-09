Ravens HC John Harbaugh shares thoughts on first practice of 2022 for RB J.K. Dobbins

The Baltimore Ravens had a very busy Monday for a multitude of reasons. They extended kicker Justin Tucker and signed a cornerback, but perhaps the biggest news of the day was the return of running back J.K. Dobbins, who was activated from the physically unable to perform list. Dobbins then hit the practice field on Monday for the first time since tearing his ACL in Week 3 of the 2021 preseason against the Washington Commanders.

After practice on Monday, Baltimore head coach John Harbaugh was asked about his thoughts on how Dobbins looked. He said that he thought the running back looked “pretty good” in individual drills, saying that they might just add on more and more each day and see how he responds.

"So far, so good." Coach Harbs on J.K. Dobbins' first practice back: pic.twitter.com/jtg9UgEj2K — Baltimore Ravens (@Ravens) August 8, 2022

“I thought he looked pretty good in individual, first day back. He was out there in individual; you guys saw him moving around, running the ball-handling drill. That will be the first step. Maybe we add a little bit more everyday and kind of see how he handles it, and see how the knee responds. But, it seems like it’s so far so good”.

It’s likely that the Ravens continue to take a very cautious approach with Dobbins and ease him back into action. Coming off of an ACL injury is a big deal, and the team will do everything that they can to make sure that the former Ohio State star can return to the field setback free during the regular season. For Dobbins, Monday’s practice was the first step of a much anticipated return.

