Ravens HC John Harbaugh shares updates on DL Calais Campbell, CB Marcus Peters

The Baltimore Ravens travel to Cincinnati to take on the Bengals in their 2022 regular season finale. The Ravens still could have a shot of winning the AFC North division title depending on what happens with the Bengals game with the Buffalo Bills, but they first need to win.

In good news, the team shared good news on cornerback Marcus Peters and defensive tackle Calais Campbell. Head coach John Harbaugh gave injury updates to Peters and Campbell during his meeting with the press after practice on Wednesday, saying it was good to see Peters on the field while Campbell should be on the field on Thursday.

"Good to see Marcus Peters out there. Calais Campbell will be out there tomorrow." pic.twitter.com/FcrT1RVBIz — Baltimore Ravens (@Ravens) January 4, 2023

“[It was] good to see Marcus [Peters] out there, absolutely. Calais [Campbell] will be out there tomorrow, so there you go.”

Both Peters and Campbell left the team’s Week 15 game against the Cleveland Browns with injuries. Getting either player back in time for the Bengals game significantly helps the defense against a high powered Cincinnati offense, and the Ravens will need everyone to step up and play big on Sunday afternoon.

