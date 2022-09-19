Ravens HC John Harbaugh shares importance of responding to crushing Week 2 loss vs. Dolphins

The Baltimore Ravens blew a 21-point lead in the fourth quarter to lose 42-38 to the Miami Dolphins. The secondary was torched in the second half, and injuries as well as depth remain issues for Baltimore moving forward. It’s only the second week of the season, but there are thing that need to be figured out for the Ravens, and fast.

Baltimore head coach John Harbaugh spoke to the media after the contest about moving forward after the loss. He said that it will be important for the team to respond to the crushing defeat, as that will tell the story as to how the remainder of their 2022 season can go.

"How we respond to this will be the story." pic.twitter.com/3x261QpGN9 — Baltimore Ravens (@Ravens) September 18, 2022

“…Obviously, very disappointing. All credit goes to the Dolphins; They got the job done in the second half and in the fourth quarter. It’s going to be one of the biggest comebacks probably in the history of the National Football League, and we’ll give them credit for it. We have to own it, every single person. I told the guys in the locker room, ‘How we respond to this, that will be the story.’ We have a 17-game season, this is the second week of the season. What we do from here on out, everyone taking a hard look at what we did; coaches, players, everyone. Calls that we made, plays that we made, plays that we didn’t make, and let’s come out of here a better football team for it and get to work and get ready for the next game against New England in New England…”

Devastating losses happen throughout the NFL. Baltimore is a resilient team, and if they can figure out how to fix some of their issues moving forward then they should be able to get back on track in a big way.

Story originally appeared on Ravens Wire