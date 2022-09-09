Ravens HC John Harbaugh shares thoughts on ‘ascending’ RB J.K. Dobbins

The Baltimore Ravens lost every attempt, yard and carry from their 2020 running back room before the 2021 season began. The team parted ways with veteran Mark Ingram II and then saw J.K. Dobbins, Gus Edwards and Justice Hill all go down with serious injuries.

Dobbins was removed from the reserve/physically unable to return list weeks ago, and has a chance to suit up in Week 1 against the New York Jets. When head coach John Harbaugh was asked about if he’s liked what he’s seen from Dobbins as well as when he’ll make a decision on which running backs will play in the season opener, Harbaugh said Dobbins was ascending, but talked about how his plan is to make a decision by the end of the week as to which running backs play in Week 1.

"J.K. is really ascending. My plan is to decide by the end of the week what backs will be up." pic.twitter.com/S9f08DIsYO — Baltimore Ravens (@Ravens) September 7, 2022

“I would say to all those parts, I do like what I’ve seen so far. He’s really ascending quickly, especially in the last week, week and a half. My plan is to decide by the end of the week which backs will be up. Really with J.K. [Dobbins], just kind of measure where he’s at in terms of how he’s moving, and the same with the other guys. So, he’s practicing out here and we’ll see by the end of the week where we’re at”.

Baltimore focused on adding plenty of running back depth in the offseason, adding both Mike Davis and Kenyan Drake in free agency while drafting Tyler Badie. They also return Hill, and while Badie was cut and signed back to the practice squad, he’s extra insurance at the position. If Dobbins plays in Week 1 he likely wouldn’t get a massive amount of work in his first game back, but he could help in a plethora of areas with his natural talent.

