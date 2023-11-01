Ravens HC John Harbaugh shares impact of DL Michael Pierce

The Baltimore Ravens were able to bring back veteran defensive lineman Michael Pierce in the 2022 offseason after he had left Baltimore for the Minnesota Vikings three years earlier. He has been a dominant force ever since returning to the Ravens, both in his injury-shortened season in 2022 and now 2023.

Baltimore head coach John Harbaugh was asked about the impact that Pierce has had for the team overall, especially in his dominant Week 8 performance over the Arizona Cardinals. Harbaugh said that Pierce has been playing consistently for the Ravens from game-to-game, and it’s been great for him to see his hard work pay off in games for him like against Arizona.

“Well, game to game, [Michael Pierce] has played very consistently, so it’s kind of been like that. Then, this game, the consistent play paid off in these opportunities to make these huge plays. So, he’s been doing the same thing without having the chance the actually make those plays sometimes. Sometimes he gets pushed out to somebody else or cut back. Then, the sacks and the pressures … It’s how he’s been playing all year. He’s having a great year. He’s doing a great job, and it’s nice to see it kind of pay off in a huge game for him like that.”

