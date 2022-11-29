Ravens HC John Harbaugh says team will look at ways to improve in red zone

The Baltimore Ravens lost to the Jacksonville Jaguars 28-27 on Sunday in Week 12 of the 2022 season. The team missed out of plenty of opportunities to score touchdowns, settling for four Justin Tucker field goals instead throughout the majority of the contest.

After going 2-for-5 in the red zone in Week 12, Baltimore head coach John Harbaugh talked about the red zone during a press conference following the game. He discussed how the team will look at everything to find ways to improve their efficiency in the red zone, reiterating that they must be better in that area.

“We’re going to look at everything. It’s two things always; it’s going to be execution and scheme, and it’s scheme and execution. So, that has been a major focus for us as coaches to try to get the right plays up down there. At times, we’ve had the right plays and we haven’t executed them. Obviously, we have to do everything we can do to block, tackle, throw, catch, run, all those things the best we can and just make the plays. I do think once it starts happening, you kind of get a little momentum that way, but also, we’re going to look at the scheme part of it. We’re not going to say it’s not that; that has to be part of it, and what personnel groups are on the field, what plays we’re running, are we doing enough to cause problems for the defense? Those kinds of things. We got a nice open crossing route with a nice schemed-up play there at the end to Josh [Oliver]. We just have to be better down there. It’s critical for us in the next stretch of games to start scoring touchdowns in the red zone; we have to get that done.”

The Ravens need a quick turnaround, as they will be facing off against the Denver Broncos in Week 13. The team is now tied at the top of the AFC North with the Cincinnati Bengals, but still hold the tiebreaker over their division rival. They must be better in the red zone down the stretch if they want a shot at winning games consistently.

Story originally appeared on Ravens Wire