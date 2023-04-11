Ravens HC John Harbaugh says defenders are ‘excited’ to work with new OLB coach Chuck Smith

One of the most underrated moves of the Baltimore Ravens’ offseason has been the addition of outside linebackers coach Chuck Smith to their administrative roster. Known as a pass rush guru, Smith cut his teeth at the NFL level as a member of the Atlanta Falcons and Carolina Panthers in the 1990s, earning an All-Pro selection for his 1997 campaign.

Head coach John Harbaugh commented on Smith’s addition to his staff during the Ravens’ pre-draft press conference and made it clear that his new outside linebackers coach is bringing new energy to the entire defense, not just his pass-rushing underlings.

“Chuck is a pass rush coach, and he’s also a football coach. He’s going to coach all aspects of it and continue to develop as a coach, like we all do, going forward. But the pass rush stuff, man, I really haven’t come across anybody better over the last many number of years…He was here all the way back in 2008 working with our guys in training camp, and you don’t forget that. So, I know our guys are excited, [and] those young guys are excited to work with him. And yes, like you’re saying, he’ll be a big addition as far as the Draft, but also really coaching our guys.”

It will take time for Baltimore’s defenders to adjust to Smith’s tactics in 2023, but early indications are that his presence will be a welcome change to the Ravens’ somewhat stagnant defensive effort. Under his guidance players like David Ojabo and Odafe Oweh should be able to take steps forward next season as they help Baltimore pursue greater success in the playoffs.

Story originally appeared on Ravens Wire