Ravens HC John Harbaugh says that WRs Rashod Bateman, Miles Boykin will return to practice this week

The Baltimore Ravens have been hit hard by injuries over the course of the 2021 season so far. They’ve lost key contributors on both the offensive and defensive sides of the ball, but have managed to put together solid performances en route to a 2-1 record.

On Monday, Baltimore head coach John Harbaugh announced that a few of the players currently on injured reserve will return to practice this week in wide receivers Rashod Bateman and Miles Boykin. Both are eligible to come off of injured reserve this week, and it appears that both will do so and begin to ramp up their activity.

Coach Harbaugh says Rashod Bateman and Miles Boykin will return to practice this week. pic.twitter.com/3pJxWsZFBk — Baltimore Ravens (@Ravens) September 27, 2021

Even though Bateman and Boykin will seemingly return to practice this week, that doesn’t necessarily mean that the two will play against the Denver Broncos in Week 4. The Ravens could opt to let both players ramp up into game shape and have them return closer to Week 5 or Week 6 as opposed to having them play right off of the bat this upcoming Sunday. However, regardless of when they return, it’s great news that both seem to be very close to getting back on the football field.