Ravens HC John Harbaugh reveals where WR Zay Flowers fell in team’s WR rankings

When it got closer and closer to the 22nd pick in the 2023 NFL Draft, a lot of the top receivers hadn’t been drafted yet. It was looking like the Baltimore Ravens could have had their pick of either Jaxon Smith-Njigba, Zay Flowers, Jordan Addison, or Quentin Johnston. That all changed when Smith-Njigba went 20th to the Seattle Seahawks, and Johnston went 21st to the Los Angeles Chargers. The Ravens then drafted Flowers at No. 22.

Ravens head coach John Harbaugh was asked if he was pleased with the additions in the receiver room during Flowers’ introductory press conference. Harbaugh revealed that Flowers was the team’s top rated wideout in the class, with everyone having him as their guy.

“Zay was our top-rated receiver… Everybody had him as our guy.” pic.twitter.com/ObbuAXwxmn — Baltimore Ravens (@Ravens) April 28, 2023

“Yes, I’m really excited. I feel like there was a plan in place and everybody – coaches, scouts, [executive vice president & general manager] Eric [DeCosta] and all his group, [director of player personnel] Joe [Hortiz] – did a great job scouting all these guys. We had a really good handle on the board. I feel like you led that, Joe, and did a great job with that, and we kind of knew who we liked. Zay was our top-rated receiver, I would say, 100% consensus, right, Joe? [It was] 100%; everybody had him as our guy, and for him to be there for us and just kind of fill out that room was a great blessing.”

