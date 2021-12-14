Ravens HC John Harbaugh reveals key details of injury situation with QB Lamar Jackson

The Baltimore Ravens saw their star quarterback in Lamar Jackson leave their Week 14 game against the Cleveland Browns with an ankle injury. He was carted back to the locker room and deemed questionable to return to the contest, but was then ruled out shortly thereafter.

There wasn’t much known on the extent of Jackson’s injury in the hours after the contest, but on Monday head coach John Harbaugh explained that the injury wasn’t a high ankle sprain, which is good news for the quarterback.

“Yes, Lamar [Jackson] has an ankle sprain. It’s not a high-ankle sprain, which is good news. We’ll just have to see what it is from there, how he feels this week going forward and what it looks like.”

When asked about if they will shift everything to Tyler Huntley if Jackson is unable to go in Week 15, Harbaugh said that the plan is to have his starter out on the field on Sunday.

“We’re going to see where we’re at with the situation. The plans are right now, in my mind, for Lamar [Jackson] to be out there. So, we’ll see where it goes this week. If he can go, he’ll go. If not, Tyler [Huntley] will be the quarterback. So, that’s where we’re at.”

Huntley did a good job filling in for Jackson in Week 14, but the team is far and away better with Jackson on the field, no matter how much the fourth-year signal caller has struggled. It remains to be seen if Jackson can suit up in Week 15, but the fact that he doesn’t have an ankle sprain and the fact that his head coach says the plan is to have Jackson on the field are great early signs.