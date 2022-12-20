Ravens HC John Harbaugh refuses to give injury updates

The Baltimore Ravens lost to the Cleveland Browns 13-3 on Saturday afternoon. The loss combined with a Cincinnati Bengals win on Sunday moved the Ravens out of the top of the AFC North race and into the top of the Wild Card race. In the game, the Ravens lost cornerback Marcus Peters and defensive lineman Calais Campbell after already not having quarterback Lamar Jackson due to an injury.

On Monday, head coach John Harbaugh spoke to the media and addressed multiple different issues. However, when the topic of injuries were brought up, Harbaugh declined to dive into detail, saying that it wouldn’t benefit the team from a competitive perspective.

Coach Harbaugh on injuries: pic.twitter.com/8hsepCW6yF — Baltimore Ravens (@Ravens) December 19, 2022

“I knew you were going to ask that, or somebody was. There are probably a couple other injury questions coming up, and I think I’m going to climb behind the barricade of it’s probably not the time to put a lot of information out there on our injuries, just for competitive purposes. So, we’re just going to let that develop and see where we go with it and not try to walk the tight rope of what we say.”

Story originally appeared on Ravens Wire