Ravens HC John Harbaugh reflects on Harbaugh Coaching Academy unveiling

Head coach John Harbaugh has led the team since he was hired as the organization’s head coach in 2008. During that time, he’s won a championship, established himself as one of the best coaches in the NFL, and learned a lot along the way.

Harbaugh and his family announced the start of the “Harbaugh Coaching Academy,” which will benefit coaches looking for guidance in multiple catalogues. The head coach reflected on the announcement, calling the experience “incredible.”

“It was incredible, also [having my brother-in-law] Tom Crean. I mean, between Bill and my dad and Tom Crean, I was like on vacation, man. It was fun just listening to those guys. I know the coaches at the clinic … that was the price of admission right there – not that they had to pay. It was free, and they had a free meal and we might have had a beer for them, too, along the way. But, they got to hear from those three guys. It was really, really awesome.”

The Harbaugh Academy will offer lessons on many aspects of coaching while having a star-studded group of current and former coaches available as resources. It’s clear how vital the academy’s mission is to Harbaugh and how much it means to him to get his idea off the ground finally.

