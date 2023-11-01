Ravens HC John Harbaugh reflects on trade for ILB Roquan Smith

“With ‘Ro’ [Roquan Smith], you knew from the college draft [that] that’s what they all said about him at [The University of] Georgia. Then, [when he was with] Chicago, you talked to people who played for the Bears and people in the organization – [like] coaches – and that’s kind of what they said about him there, too. [They said] that he’s a leader and all the things that you’ve seen, but you don’t know, exactly, and you don’t really hear it to the extent. Maybe people don’t want to tell you too much either. Then, he comes here, and he’s … I don’t know. Sometimes it’s a good fit, too, like he comes in here, and it’s kind of like, this place really fits him. He’d probably tell you that. It fits his personality [and] his style. He’s been a great fit. It’s one of the all-time great trades that we’ve made. Nothing against the Bears. They got a good pick out of it, and they made – salary cap and all the things they got out of it – it’s probably going to be undersold a little bit, but in the end, you’ll see how it pays off for them. Maybe it was a win-win [situation], but it was definitely a win for us.”