Ravens HC John Harbaugh recalls impression of former Baltimore DL Haloti Ngata

The Baltimore Ravens have had many phenomenal players walk through their doors over the course of their franchise history. One of those greats is former defensive lineman Haloti Ngata, who had many amazing years playing with the Ravens.

During halftime of Baltimore’s Week 5 game against the Indianapolis Colts, Ngata will be inducted into the Ravens’ Ring of Honor. On Thursday when asked about if people remember their first impression of the defensive tackle, Baltimore head coach John Harbaugh mentioned both his dominance as a player as well as his personality.

“Yes, you do. I had seen him on the field before that too, so I knew just what a dominant player he was. His personality, I thought, was interesting. [He’s] just a softspoken, very classy person [and] a very humble guy.”

Ngata played for nine years with the Ravens, accumulating 447 total tackles, 25.5 sacks, six forced fumbles and five interceptions. He was a member of Baltimore’s 2012-2013 Super Bowl winning team, and will always have a place in Ravens history.