Ravens HC John Harbaugh raved about Roger Rosengarten during Combine interview

The Baltimore Ravens needed offensive line help as they entered the 2024 NFL draft. While they didn’t spend their first-round pick in the trenches, they kicked off their Day 2 selections with Washington offensive tackle Roger Rosengarten.

Baltimore has a process they go through when evaluating draft prospects, much like every other team. Head coach John Harbaugh raved about Rosengarten after night two of the draft concluded, saying he aced the team’s combine interview after only a few questions.

“Well, it might have been about the seventh or eighth interview in a row, back to back. They stacked it up, so we needed a break. But [Roger Rosengarten] came in there, and he just … We try to focus on football. Our scouts do a great job of uncovering all the other stuff, and if something needs to be asked, [executive vice president & general manager] Eric [DeCosta] will do a great of asking questions. But we try to get in there with football [questions], and he was just so on point. He was on point, he knew his technique, he knew his assignments, he was very self-aware with the things he needed to get better at, and he just seemed like a motivated guy. He seemed like a Raven. Like, both these two guys [Rosengarten and Adisa Isaac] are just our kind of guys. So, we needed a break, and he checked all the boxes.”

Rosengarten is a significant athlete, running a sub-5.00 40-yard dash time and having a prominent ability to get out into space and to the second level. He should be in line to at least compete for the team’s starting right tackle job and will look to make an immediate impact during his rookie year.

