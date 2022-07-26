Ravens HC John Harbaugh provides key injury updates on multiple players

The Baltimore Ravens saw their 2021 season get derailed by injuries. They lost key talent all over the field over the course of the whole year, having to constantly shuffle their roster as they were bringing in new player after new player.

A few of the stars that they lost for the year early on included running backs JK Dobbins and Gus Edwards, cornerback Marcus Peters and offensive tackle Ronnie Stanley. When speaking to a group of reporters on Tuesday, Baltimore head coach John Harbaugh gave key updates on multiple players, namely saying that Edwards is questionable for Week 1 and rookie tight end Charlie Kolar could miss training camp time with what might be a sports hernia situation. The team is also optimistic about the other players currently on the physically unable to perform list.

Edwards suffered a torn ACL in practice just days before Week 1 of the 2021 season, so it’s been 11 months since the injury occurred. He’s a big part of what Baltimore does on offense, so hopefully he’ll be able to return at full strength sooner rather than later. Kolar was drafted in the fourth round of the 2022 NFL draft by the Ravens out of Iowa State, and is expected to be a key part of Baltimore’s tight end room.