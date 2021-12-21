Ravens HC John Harbaugh provides update on injury of QB Lamar Jackson

The Baltimore Ravens played their Week 15 contest against the Green Bay Packers without their star quarterback in Lamar Jackson. Jackson suffered an ankle sprain in Week 14 against the Cleveland Browns that knocked him out of the matchup in the first half, and backup quarterback Tyler Huntley came into the game to replace him.

On Monday, Ravens head coach John Harbaugh provided an update on the status of Jackson ahead of a Week 16 critical matchup with their division rival in the Cincinnati Bengals.

“As far as Lamar [Jackson], we’ll see how the ankle responds and continues to respond. It is getting better.”

Harbaugh added that he is “hopeful” that Jackson can return to practice on Wednesday.

“I’m hopeful. As far as the details of it all, it’s not something we really get into – the details – too much, as you know. That’s not something we need to share with the whole world. I’m hopeful. We’ll see.”

If Jackson is unable to suit up on Sunday, Huntley would get his second consecutive start, this time in a matchup that could determine the winner of the AFC North division in the coming weeks.