Ravens HC John Harbaugh provides injury update on WR Devin Duvernay

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Kevin Oestreicher
·2 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Baltimore Ravens
    Baltimore Ravens
    LiveTodayTomorrowvs--|
  • Devin Duvernay
    Devin Duvernay
    LiveTodayTomorrowvs--|
  • John Harbaugh
    John Harbaugh
    American football player and coach
  • Chuck Clark
    Chuck Clark
    LiveTodayTomorrowvs--|
  • Lamar Jackson
    Lamar Jackson
    LiveTodayTomorrowvs--|
  • Marquise Brown
    Marquise Brown
    LiveTodayTomorrowvs--|

The Baltimore Ravens wrapped up their open stadium practice at M&T Bank Stadium on Saturday, marking their fourth overall session of 2022 training camp. Plenty of players stood out and made plays over the course of the night, but there was also a bit of injury news that came out from the evening.

When trying to run under a deep throw from quarterback Lamar Jackson, wide receiver Devin Duvernay collided with safety Chuck Clark. Duvernay got the worst of the collision according to Jeff Zrebiec of The Athletic, and remained down on the sideline while being surrounded by team doctors.

Luckily, the wideout seemed to be alright, as he remained on the sideline with his helmet after being looked at by trainers.

After practice, head coach John Harbaugh provided an update on Duvernay’s status, saying that the pass catcher suffered a thigh bruise and was held out for precautionary reasons.

It doesn’t seem like Duvernay is dealing with anything serious, which is good news for Baltimore. He is slated to be a very important part of the team’s offense, especially after the trade of wide receiver Marquise Brown to the Arizona Cardinals. Duvernay has shown flashes of potential over his first two NFL seasons, and he’s a player that with an increased role could thrive in the Ravens’ offense.

Story originally appeared on Ravens Wire

Recommended Stories