Ravens HC John Harbaugh provides injury update on WR Devin Duvernay

The Baltimore Ravens wrapped up their open stadium practice at M&T Bank Stadium on Saturday, marking their fourth overall session of 2022 training camp. Plenty of players stood out and made plays over the course of the night, but there was also a bit of injury news that came out from the evening.

When trying to run under a deep throw from quarterback Lamar Jackson, wide receiver Devin Duvernay collided with safety Chuck Clark. Duvernay got the worst of the collision according to Jeff Zrebiec of The Athletic, and remained down on the sideline while being surrounded by team doctors.

Devin Duvernay and Chuck Clark just collided as Duvernay tried to run under a deep pass from Jackson. Duvernay got the worst of the collision and he's still down on the sideline being surrounded by team doctors. — Jeff Zrebiec (@jeffzrebiec) July 31, 2022

Luckily, the wideout seemed to be alright, as he remained on the sideline with his helmet after being looked at by trainers.

A good sign: Duvernay remains on the field and continues to hold his helmet. He is no longer being looked at by trainers. — Jamison Hensley (@jamisonhensley) July 31, 2022

After practice, head coach John Harbaugh provided an update on Duvernay’s status, saying that the pass catcher suffered a thigh bruise and was held out for precautionary reasons.

Harbaugh said Devin Duvernay has a thigh bruise. Says he was held out for precautionary reasons. — Jeff Zrebiec (@jeffzrebiec) July 31, 2022

It doesn’t seem like Duvernay is dealing with anything serious, which is good news for Baltimore. He is slated to be a very important part of the team’s offense, especially after the trade of wide receiver Marquise Brown to the Arizona Cardinals. Duvernay has shown flashes of potential over his first two NFL seasons, and he’s a player that with an increased role could thrive in the Ravens’ offense.

