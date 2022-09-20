Ravens HC John Harbaugh provides update on RB J.K. Dobbins

The Baltimore Ravens suffered one of the most brutal losses in team history on Sunday after allowing four touchdowns in the fourth quarter to lose to the Miami Dolphins at M&T Bank Stadium. Despite the loss, Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson had an excellent game while the team’s receivers made their presence felt throughout the game. However aside from Jackson, the Ravens’ rushing attack didn’t have a good performance. Injuries to running backs J.K. Dobbins and Gus Edwards that date back to last year’s preseason have been felt.

During his weekly press conference on Monday, Ravens head coach John Harbaugh spoke to the media. When asked about a timetable regarding Dobbins’ return, Harbaugh said the running back remains week-to-week and he will be on the field when ready.

"It's been week to week the last couple weeks… When J.K. is ready, he'll be out there." pic.twitter.com/6Qx3X5rNuj — Baltimore Ravens (@Ravens) September 19, 2022

“He’s been week-to-week the last couple of weeks, so that’s what it is. When he’s ready, he’ll be out there.”

There was a lot of optimism prior to the start of the regular season that Dobbins would be ready to suit up Week 1. However the Ravens have remained cautious with the running back as he continues to heal from his serious knee injury. Whether Dobbins is on a snap count or ready have a full workload when he makes his 2022 season debut, he gives Baltimore the best chance for success at his position and his return would be a big boost for the team’s Super Bowl hopes.

Story originally appeared on Ravens Wire