Ravens HC John Harbaugh provides more information on injury to WR Devin Duvernay

The Baltimore Ravens suffered a big loss in the week leading up to their game in Week 16 with the Atlanta Falcons. Baltimore wide receiver Devin Duvernay left practice early in the week with a pronounced limp, and was later placed on injured reserve with what was classified as a foot injury.

Following practice later in the week, head coach John Harbaugh was asked about Duvernay and his foot injury. Harbaugh went into detail on the ailment and the extent of it, revealing that the wideout broke his fifth metatarsal, while also saying that he could be back for the Super Bowl if the Ravens make it that far.

“[It was] out of the blue. He felt something, and just routes on air. We didn’t know how serious it was or wasn’t until later, and they got the X-rays back and it was just a broken fifth metatarsal. So, it is what it is. I think it’s the same one that the running back in Tennessee had last year. I actually was told that he’d be back for the Super Bowl, so I’m good with that. That’d be alright.”

