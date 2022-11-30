Ravens HC John Harbaugh praises performance of TE Josh Oliver in Week 12 vs. Jaguars

The Baltimore Ravens suffered a heartbreaking defeat at the hands of the Jacksonville Jaguars in Week 12, losing by the final score of 28-27. It was a game where the offense started slowly and the defense couldn’t shut the door on the contest in the fourth quarter, dropping Baltimore’s record to 7-4 on the year.

After the contest, head coach John Harbaugh got into the specifics of the game and what unfolded over the course of the matchup. When asked about tight end Josh Oliver’s performance against his former team, Harbaugh gave plenty of praise to Oliver, saying that he’s been a great blocker while also saying he’s “been huge” for them.

“I’ll start with that: Isaiah [Likely] tweaked his ankle on Friday in practice – had an ankle roll. We thought maybe it would be OK for the game, but if you’ve ever rolled your ankle, it just wasn’t. And so, that kind of moved Josh [Oliver] into some of those roles, and I thought he played great. Josh has been one of our best blockers. He had a great game blocking, again. To see him make those plays … Man, he almost made that seam-route catch in the end zone that would have been huge for us. [I’m] just thrilled for him, thrilled for how he’s established his career, and can’t wait to see what he does going from here.”

