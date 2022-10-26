Ravens HC John Harbaugh praises play of C Tyler Linderbaum

The Baltimore Ravens drafted center Tyler Linderbaum in the first round of the 2022 NFL draft with the pick they received when they traded wide receiver Marquise Brown to the Arizona Cardinals. There were a few concerns about Linderbaum’s size coming out of college, but so far he’s played exceptionally well for a Baltimore offensive line that needed to perform at a high level.

Heading into their Thursday night game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in Week 8, Ravens head coach John Harbaugh praised the play of the rookie, saying that he’s all business and already playing really well.

"@TLinderbaum is just that kind of guy. He's all business." pic.twitter.com/ovsQijmuJf — Baltimore Ravens (@Ravens) October 25, 2022

The offensive line is extremely important when it comes to offensive success, and Linderbaum has provided a steady presence in the middle of their unit. He’s stifled some of the best interior players in the NFL over the course of his young career so far, something he’ll hopefully be able to do for years in Baltimore.

