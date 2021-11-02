Ravens HC John Harbaugh offers update on OT Ja’Wuan James

The Baltimore Ravens signed offensive tackle Ja’Wuan James during the 2021 offseason. The addition of James was a bit different than other acquisitions however, as the veteran tore his achilles as a member of the Denver Broncos just a few weeks prior.

James’ injury occurred way from the facility, meaning that Denver could release him without having to pay any of his salary. The Broncos chose to do just that, and Baltimore scooped him up shortly after.

When talking to the media on Monday, Ravens head coach John Harbaugh was asked the progress of James, and the coach said that not much has changed and the offensive tackle would “probably” have a chance to play in December.

…”It’s still the same timeframe. He would have a chance in December probably, I guess. There’s been no setbacks. He looks good. I see him walking around. He’s in the meetings. He’s got great spirits. He’s been running straight ahead. It’s November already. Time flies, right? The days are long, but the years are short…”

If James were able to return at full health in December, he would be a big boost to a Baltimore offensive line unit that has gone through injury after injury in 2021. The Ravens are currently missing All-Pro tackle Ronnie Stanley, and just saw versatile offensive lineman Patrick Mekari, who was filling in at right tackle, go down with a high ankle sprain.

Even if James doesn’t play this year for Baltimore, he is under contract with the team in 2022. The Ravens can use all of the tackle depth they get, so hopefully James can continue his recovery process with no setbacks and get back on the football field as soon as possible.