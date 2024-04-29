Ravens HC John Harbaugh not concerned about Nate Wiggins’ slight frame

The Baltimore Ravens added a very talented cornerback to their secondary in the first round of the 2024 NFL draft with Clemson’s Nate Wiggins. He will be asked to contribute immediately, and Baltimore will need his speed to help stop some of the NFL’s high-powered offenses.

When asked about Wiggins’s frame, Ravens head coach John Harbaugh expressed no concerns about how slender the cornerback is. He said that Wiggins is a complete corner and will also put on weight.

“When you watch the tape; he comes up and smacks people. That’s what he does. He’s not afraid of the physical part of it at all. He’s a complete corner. First of all, he’s rangy, and he can run. He’s got very good feet, he changes direction, he puts his hands on people in press, and he runs up and tackles people with some physicality. The weight doesn’t impede him at all, and he’s going to put on weight; he’s over 180 [pounds] now. He’s a young guy. He’s 20 years old”

Wiggins stands around 6-foot-1 and weighs around 180 pounds. While he’s a bit on the skinnier side, Baltimore seems to have no concerns and feels he can grow into the rest of his body as his career progresses.

Story originally appeared on Ravens Wire